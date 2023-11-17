Florida State vs. Florida: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Florida Gators (2-1) and the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Florida State vs. Florida Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seminoles Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 15 of Florida State's games went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Seminoles were 10-17-0 last year.
- Florida (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 13.8% more often than Florida State (10-17-0) last year.
Florida State vs. Florida Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida
|71.2
|140.5
|68.6
|144.8
|140.5
|Florida State
|69.3
|140.5
|76.2
|144.8
|143.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Florida State Insights & Trends
- The Seminoles put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, just 0.7 more points than the 68.6 the Gators allowed to opponents.
- Florida State went 7-6 against the spread and 9-8 overall when it scored more than 68.6 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Florida State vs. Florida Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida
|14-14-0
|16-13-0
|Florida State
|10-17-0
|15-14-0
Florida State vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida
|Florida State
|10-6
|Home Record
|5-11
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-7-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.6
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.