How to Watch the Florida State vs. Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network+
Florida State vs. Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles' 79.3 points per game last year were 10.9 more points than the 68.4 the Gators allowed to opponents.
- Florida State went 14-0 last season when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Gators scored were only two more points than the Seminoles gave up (66.9).
- Florida had a 12-7 record last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.
- The Gators made 36.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points lower than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- The Seminoles shot at a 39.5% clip from the field last season, 8.2 percentage points fewer than the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Gators averaged.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 99-63
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/9/2023
|Tennessee
|W 92-91
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/19/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/22/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
