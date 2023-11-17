The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) will meet the Florida Gators (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network.

Florida vs. Florida State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Colin Castleton: 16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK

16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida State Top Players (2022-23)

Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida vs. Florida State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Rank Florida AVG Florida State AVG Florida State Rank 186th 71.2 Points Scored 69.3 235th 132nd 68.6 Points Allowed 76.2 330th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 28.6 327th 278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.5 274th 249th 12.2 Assists 13.4 150th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

