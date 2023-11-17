How to Watch the Florida vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida vs. Florida State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles scored an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 10.9 more points than the 68.4 the Gators gave up.
- When Florida State allowed fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 14-0.
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Gators put up were just 2.0 more points than the Seminoles allowed (66.9).
- When Florida put up more than 66.9 points last season, it went 12-7.
- Last season, the Gators had a 36.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% lower than the 39.4% of shots the Seminoles' opponents hit.
- The Seminoles shot 39.5% from the field, 8.2% lower than the 47.7% the Gators' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Florida
|W 82-65
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/9/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 83-69
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/13/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 92-54
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/17/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Columbia
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.