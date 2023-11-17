Will Gustav Forsling score a goal when the Florida Panthers square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

Forsling has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Forsling's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:09 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:09 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:08 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:34 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:50 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 27:15 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 26:46 Home W 3-2

Panthers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

