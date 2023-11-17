The Florida Panthers, Gustav Forsling included, will play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Forsling? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gustav Forsling vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling has averaged 23:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

Forsling has a goal in two of 16 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 16 games this season, Forsling has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In three of 16 games this season, Forsling has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Forsling's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Forsling Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 16 Games 2 5 Points 1 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.