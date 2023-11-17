Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Hillsborough County, Florida today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Strawberry Crest High School at Hillsborough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.