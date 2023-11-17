If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Hillsborough County, Florida this week, we've got you covered below.

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Tampa Catholic HS at Berkeley Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrollwood Day School at Northside Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaither High School at Largo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL Conference: 6A - District 9

6A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tampa Bay Tech High School at Armwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Seffner, FL

Seffner, FL Conference: 6A - District 10

6A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dr. Phillips High School at Plant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Durant High School at Sumner High School