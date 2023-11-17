The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) will face the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)

Kevion Nolan: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)

Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank 94th 75.1 Points Scored 63.3 345th 162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 62.6 18th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 30.7 248th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th 35th 9.0 3pt Made 6.9 229th 105th 14.0 Assists 13.0 179th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.