Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) will face the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)
- Kevion Nolan: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)
- Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pittsburgh Rank
|Pittsburgh AVG
|Jacksonville AVG
|Jacksonville Rank
|94th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|63.3
|345th
|162nd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|18th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|30.7
|248th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|325th
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|105th
|14.0
|Assists
|13.0
|179th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
