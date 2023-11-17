Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Fancy a bet on Tkachuk in the Panthers-Ducks game? Use our stats and information below.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 19:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Tkachuk has a goal in three of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tkachuk has a point in 11 games this season (out of 16), including multiple points six times.

Tkachuk has an assist in nine of 16 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 71.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Tkachuk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 16 Games 2 17 Points 2 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

