The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Belen Jesuit High School at Miramar High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on November 16

12:01 AM ET on November 16 Location: Miramar, FL

Miramar, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Dade High School at Christopher Columbus High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 17

6:45 PM ET on November 17 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Dade High School at Christopher Columbus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Western High School at Miami Palmetto Senior High School