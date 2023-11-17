The No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes shot 48.0% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Miami (FL) had a 19-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Hurricanes were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 171st.

Last year, the Hurricanes averaged 7.6 more points per game (79.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (71.5).

Miami (FL) went 20-2 last season when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.

The Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.0.

In home games, Miami (FL) made 1.1 more treys per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to on the road (35.3%).

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule