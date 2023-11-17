Will Nick Cousins Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 17?
Will Nick Cousins light the lamp when the Florida Panthers square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Cousins stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Cousins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- Cousins has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Cousins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|12:50
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 3-2
Panthers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
