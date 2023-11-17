When the Florida Panthers face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

  • Ekman-Larsson has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 28:22 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:48 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 20:37 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 23:53 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:21 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 23:56 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:24 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:53 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.