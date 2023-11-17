Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Florida Panthers will face the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Ekman-Larsson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 23:50 on the ice per game.

Ekman-Larsson has a goal in four games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 16 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Ekman-Larsson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 16 games played.

Ekman-Larsson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Ekman-Larsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 16 Games 1 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

