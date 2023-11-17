Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Orange County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at University High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.