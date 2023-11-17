Panthers vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - November 17
Heading into their Friday, November 17 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (9-7) at Honda Center, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (10-5-1) are dealing with two players on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Chase De Leo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers rank 16th in the league with 50 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Its +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks have 49 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.
- Anaheim's total of 51 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 17th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -2, they are 19th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Panthers vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-155)
|Ducks (+125)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.