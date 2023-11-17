Heading into their Friday, November 17 matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (9-7) at Honda Center, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (10-5-1) are dealing with two players on the injury report.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Chase De Leo C Out Knee Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Panthers vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers rank 16th in the league with 50 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Its +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks have 49 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.

Anaheim's total of 51 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 17th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -2, they are 19th in the league.

Panthers vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-155) Ducks (+125) 6.5

