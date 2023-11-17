The Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Friday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Watch the action on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW as the Panthers attempt to take down the Ducks.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Panthers vs Ducks Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 45 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers' 50 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 16 13 11 24 7 6 41.2% Matthew Tkachuk 16 3 14 17 19 7 50% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 15 6 11 17 9 15 55.1% Carter Verhaeghe 16 7 6 13 11 10 46.2% Evan Rodrigues 16 3 10 13 7 3 40%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 51 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 17th in the league.

The Ducks' 49 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Ducks are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Ducks Key Players