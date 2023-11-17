How to Watch the Panthers vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Friday at Honda Center in Anaheim.
Watch the action on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW as the Panthers attempt to take down the Ducks.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers vs Ducks Additional Info
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 45 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers' 50 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|16
|13
|11
|24
|7
|6
|41.2%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|16
|3
|14
|17
|19
|7
|50%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|15
|6
|11
|17
|9
|15
|55.1%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|16
|7
|6
|13
|11
|10
|46.2%
|Evan Rodrigues
|16
|3
|10
|13
|7
|3
|40%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 51 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 17th in the league.
- The Ducks' 49 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Ducks are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|16
|11
|5
|16
|2
|7
|33.3%
|Mason McTavish
|16
|7
|9
|16
|7
|3
|57.8%
|Ryan Strome
|15
|2
|12
|14
|8
|8
|36.5%
|Troy Terry
|16
|5
|7
|12
|12
|8
|0%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|16
|1
|9
|10
|4
|3
|-
