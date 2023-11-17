The Florida Panthers (10-5-1) have -155 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-7), who have +125 odds, on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW.

Panthers vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Panthers vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Anaheim has played seven games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Panthers have been victorious in seven of their nine games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (77.8%).

The Ducks have been the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 50.0%, of those games.

Florida is 4-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).

Anaheim has gone 6-6 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Anton Lundell - 0.5 (+135) - Sam Bennett 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (-110) Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-250) 3.5 (-120)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 6-4-0 6.4 3.3 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.3 2.6 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 6-4-0 6.4 3.5 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.5 3.2 10 27.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 6-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

