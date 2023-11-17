The Florida Panthers (10-5-1) visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-7) at Honda Center on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW, with each team back in action after a loss. The Panthers are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Kings, while the Ducks were beaten by the Colorado Avalanche 8-2 in their last outing.

The Panthers' offense has totaled 33 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 26 goals. They have registered 28 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (21.4%). They are 7-2-1 in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we pick to bring home the victory in Friday's action on the ice.

Panthers vs. Ducks Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Ducks 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+125)

Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (10-5-1 overall) have a 2-1-3 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Florida is 5-1-1 (11 points) in its seven games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they lost.

Florida has scored a pair of goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).

The Panthers are 9-2-0 in the 11 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 18 points).

In the five games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 3-2-0 to record six points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 7-4-1 (15 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 3-1-0 (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 19th 3.13 Goals Scored 3.06 20th 10th 2.81 Goals Allowed 3.19 14th 4th 33.9 Shots 28.4 28th 2nd 27.4 Shots Allowed 32.7 26th 23rd 17.31% Power Play % 19.64% 19th 24th 74.51% Penalty Kill % 80.56% 13th

Panthers vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

