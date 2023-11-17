Keep an eye on Sam Reinhart and Frank Vatrano in particular on Friday, when the Florida Panthers meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Ducks Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Florida, Reinhart has 24 points in 16 games (13 goals, 11 assists).

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk has scored three goals and added 14 assists in 16 games for Florida.

Anthony Stolarz (2-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.7 on the season. His .890% save percentage ranks 46th in the NHL.

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for his club with 16 points (1.0 per game), as he has totaled 11 goals and five assists in 16 games (playing 18:28 per game).

Mason McTavish's 16 points this season, including seven goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.

This season, Ryan Strome has scored two goals and contributed 12 assists for Anaheim, giving him a point total of 14.

In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 5-3-0 this season, collecting 243 saves and permitting 29 goals (3.8 goals against average) with an .893 save percentage (44th in the league).

Panthers vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 19th 3.13 Goals Scored 3.06 20th 10th 2.81 Goals Allowed 3.19 14th 4th 33.9 Shots 28.4 28th 2nd 27.4 Shots Allowed 32.7 26th 23rd 17.31% Power Play % 19.64% 19th 24th 74.51% Penalty Kill % 80.56% 13th

