The Florida Panthers (10-5-1) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (9-7) at Honda Center on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Panthers were defeated by the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in their most recent outing, while the Ducks are coming off an 8-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Panthers vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-165) Ducks (+140) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers are 7-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Florida is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Florida and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in nine of 16 games this season.

Panthers vs Ducks Additional Info

Panthers vs. Ducks Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 50 (16th) Goals 49 (18th) 45 (10th) Goals Allowed 51 (17th) 9 (23rd) Power Play Goals 11 (16th) 13 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (22nd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Florida went over six times.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 50 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

On defense, the Panthers are one of the best squads in NHL action, allowing 45 goals to rank 10th.

Their goal differential (+5) ranks them 11th in the NHL.

