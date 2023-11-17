Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Ducks on November 17, 2023
Player prop betting options for Sam Reinhart, Frank Vatrano and others are available in the Florida Panthers-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers vs. Ducks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 24 points in 16 games (13 goals and 11 assists).
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) to the team.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|1
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Matthew Tkachuk has three goals and 14 assists for Florida.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Vatrano's 11 goals and five assists in 16 games for Anaheim add up to 16 total points on the season.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 12
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Mason McTavish is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 16 total points (1.0 per game), with seven goals and nine assists in 16 games.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
