Player prop betting options for Sam Reinhart, Frank Vatrano and others are available in the Florida Panthers-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 24 points in 16 games (13 goals and 11 assists).

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 16 1 0 1 1 at Sharks Nov. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 2 2 4 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 0 2 2 4 at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) to the team.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Sharks Nov. 14 1 1 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 1 1 2 5 at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 1

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Matthew Tkachuk has three goals and 14 assists for Florida.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 16 0 0 0 6 at Sharks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 1 1 2 2 at Capitals Nov. 8 0 1 1 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Vatrano's 11 goals and five assists in 16 games for Anaheim add up to 16 total points on the season.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 2 1 3 5 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Mason McTavish is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 16 total points (1.0 per game), with seven goals and nine assists in 16 games.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.