Should you wager on Ryan Lomberg to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Anaheim Ducks meet up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lomberg stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Lomberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

Lomberg has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lomberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:39 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 7:47 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:13 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 9:38 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:20 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:18 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 3-2

Panthers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

