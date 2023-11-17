Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Saint Johns County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Ponte Vedra HS at Buchholz High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.