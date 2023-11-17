The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Sam Bennett score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett stats and insights

Bennett is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

Bennett has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

