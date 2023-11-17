The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Sam Bennett score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett stats and insights

  • Bennett is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
  • Bennett has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

