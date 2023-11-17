Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Bennett are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sam Bennett vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett has averaged 6:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Bennett has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

Through four games this year, Bennett has not recorded a point.

Through four games this season, Bennett has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Bennett hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 2 0 Points 1 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

