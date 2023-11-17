Sam Reinhart will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks meet on Friday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Reinhart against the Ducks, we have plenty of info to help.

Sam Reinhart vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:57 per game on the ice, is +12.

Reinhart has a goal in 10 games this year out of 16 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Reinhart has a point in 12 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Reinhart has an assist in eight of 16 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Reinhart hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 16 Games 2 24 Points 2 13 Goals 2 11 Assists 0

