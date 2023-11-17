Which team is going to come out on top on Friday, November 17, when the UTSA Roadrunners and South Florida Bulls go head to head at 9:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Roadrunners. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

South Florida vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (67.5) UTSA 38, South Florida 23

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

The Bulls have gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.

In games it has played as at least 16.5-point underdogs this year, South Florida is 1-0 against the spread.

In the Bulls' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

The average point total for the South Florida this season is 4.3 points lower than this game's over/under.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The Roadrunners have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

The Roadrunners' record against the spread is 4-5-1.

UTSA has not covered the spread (0-1) when they are at least 16.5-point favorites.

The Roadrunners have played 10 games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

UTSA games this season have posted an average total of 58.3, which is 9.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Roadrunners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 31.5 24.6 33 22.2 30 27 South Florida 30.1 35.6 24.8 29.8 35.4 41.4

