Oddsmakers heavily favor the UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) when they host the South Florida Bulls (5-5) on Friday, November 17, 2023 in a matchup between AAC rivals at the Alamodome. UTSA is favored by 16.5 points. The contest's point total is 67.5.

UTSA is totaling 407.7 yards per game on offense (50th in the FBS), and rank 55th defensively, yielding 365.2 yards allowed per game. South Florida's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, surrendering 35.6 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 49th with 30.1 points per contest.

South Florida vs. UTSA Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN2

UTSA vs South Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -16.5 -105 -115 67.5 -105 -115 -800 +550

South Florida Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Bulls are accumulating 499 yards per game (third-worst in college football) and conceding 445.7 (15th-worst), ranking them among the poorest squads in both categories.

The Bulls are 57th in college football in points scored for the past three games (33.7 per game) and -78-worst in points conceded (34.3).

South Florida is accumulating 292 passing yards per game in its past three games (35th in the nation), and giving up 298.7 per game (-104-worst).

The Bulls are accumulating 207 rushing yards per game in their past three games (39th in college football), and conceding 147 per game (0-worst).

The Bulls have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

South Florida has hit the over once in its past three games.

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

The teams have hit the over in five of South Florida's nine games with a set total.

This season, South Florida has been the underdog six times and won three of those games.

South Florida has played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 2,538 yards (253.8 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 63.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 659 yards (65.9 ypg) on 168 carries with nine touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nay'Quan Wright, has carried the ball 145 times for 690 yards (69 per game) with six touchdowns.

Sean Atkins has racked up 808 receiving yards on 69 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Naiem Simmons has put up a 543-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 54 targets.

Mike Brown-Stephens' 26 grabs (on 47 targets) have netted him 344 yards (34.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Daquan Evans has collected three sacks to lead the team, while also recording nine TFL and 41 tackles.

Jhalyn Shuler is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 61 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks.

Jaelen Stokes has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 43 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

