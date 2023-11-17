Will Steven Lorentz Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 17?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Steven Lorentz a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lorentz stats and insights
- Lorentz has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Lorentz has zero points on the power play.
- Lorentz averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 51 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lorentz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|6:26
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|8:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|9:45
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|8:22
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|6:57
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.