Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Friday college basketball slate should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those contests is the Princeton Tigers squaring off against the UCLA Bruins.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Princeton Tigers vs. No. 3 UCLA Bruins
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- Location: Los Angeles, California
How to Watch Princeton vs. UCLA
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Princeton Tigers vs. No. 3 UCLA Bruins
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- Location: Los Angeles, California
How to Watch Princeton vs. UCLA
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 12 Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
How to Watch Florida State vs. Florida
- TV: SEC Network+
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray State Racers vs. No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Assembly Hall
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
How to Watch Murray State vs. Indiana
- TV: B1G+
No. 7 LSU Tigers vs. SE Louisiana Lions
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: University Center (LA)
- Location: Hammond, Louisiana
How to Watch LSU vs. SE Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.