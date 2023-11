Saturday's college basketball slate includes six games featuring ACC teams in play. Among those games is the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Pittsburgh Panthers at Duquesne Dukes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 SportsNet Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Panthers at Duquesne Dukes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Elon Phoenix at North Carolina Tar Heels 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ACC Network Extra BYU Cougars vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 -

