The Florida A&M Rattlers (9-1) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-7) square off at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Florida A&M has the 29th-ranked offense this season (30.9 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with only 15.0 points allowed per game. Bethune-Cookman is putting up 19.6 points per contest on offense this season (99th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 26.2 points per game (65th-ranked) on defense.

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics

Bethune-Cookman Florida A&M 263.0 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.2 (72nd) 355.4 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.4 (2nd) 125.9 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.1 (91st) 137.1 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.1 (44th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has 544 passing yards, or 54.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with two interceptions.

Jimmy Robinson III has carried the ball 91 times for 372 yards, with one touchdown.

Walter Simmons III has racked up 62 carries and totaled 263 yards with four touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd's 303 receiving yards (30.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 26 catches on 29 targets with two touchdowns.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has 31 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 268 yards (26.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Daveno Ellington has racked up 194 reciving yards (19.4 ypg) this season.

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 2,111 yards (211.1 ypg) to lead Florida A&M, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 408 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Jaquez Yant has carried the ball 73 times for 297 yards (29.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Marcus Riley's team-leading 390 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 17 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has put up a 374-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 37 targets.

Nicholas Dixon has a total of 285 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

