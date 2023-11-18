Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bradford County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Bradford County, Florida today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Bradford County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradford High School at Bronson Middle-High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Bronson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
