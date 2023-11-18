If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Broward County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Piper High School at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18

10:00 AM ET on November 18 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

J P Taravella High School at South Plantation High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 18

11:30 AM ET on November 18 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL Conference: 7A - District 13

7A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

NSU University School at Blanche Ely High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18

4:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Somerset Academy at Western High School