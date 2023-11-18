The Hampton Pirates (1-3) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, airing at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles made 43.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (47%).

FGCU had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47% from the field.

The Eagles were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Pirates ranked 294th.

Last year, the Eagles recorded 6.2 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Pirates allowed (77.5).

When FGCU scored more than 77.5 points last season, it went 6-4.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

FGCU put up 77.8 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.

The Eagles allowed 70.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 71 away from home.

When playing at home, FGCU sunk 2.4 more treys per game (10.5) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (33.2%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule