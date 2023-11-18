How to Watch FGCU vs. Hampton on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hampton Pirates (1-3) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, airing at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Eagles made 43.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (47%).
- FGCU had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Pirates ranked 294th.
- Last year, the Eagles recorded 6.2 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Pirates allowed (77.5).
- When FGCU scored more than 77.5 points last season, it went 6-4.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison
- FGCU put up 77.8 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.
- The Eagles allowed 70.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 71 away from home.
- When playing at home, FGCU sunk 2.4 more treys per game (10.5) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (33.2%).
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Ave Maria
|W 80-71
|Alico Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 86-74
|Petersen Events Center
|11/17/2023
|Missouri State
|L 70-61
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/18/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Alico Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
