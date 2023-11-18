The Florida A&M Rattlers (9-1) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-7) meet at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Florida A&M has the 75th-ranked offense this season (344.2 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking first with just 234.4 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Bethune-Cookman ranks 99th in the FCS (19.6 points per game), and it is 65th on defense (26.2 points allowed per game).

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPNU, continue reading.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Florida A&M Bethune-Cookman 344.2 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263 (118th) 234.4 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.4 (70th) 120.1 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.9 (82nd) 224.1 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.1 (119th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 2,111 yards (211.1 ypg) to lead Florida A&M, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has 408 rushing yards on 72 carries with four touchdowns.

Jaquez Yant has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 297 yards (29.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

Marcus Riley's team-high 390 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 17 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 374 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Nicholas Dixon's 16 catches are good enough for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has thrown for 544 yards (54.4 ypg) while completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jimmy Robinson III has rushed for 372 yards on 91 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Walter Simmons III has taken 62 carries and totaled 263 yards with four touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd's 303 receiving yards (30.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions on 29 targets with two touchdowns.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has 31 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 268 yards (26.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Daveno Ellington has racked up 194 reciving yards (19.4 ypg) this season.

