The Tulane Green Wave are expected to come out on top in their game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (46.5) Tulane 30, Florida Atlantic 20

Week 12 AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 26.3% chance of a victory for the Owls.

The Owls have gone 3-5-1 ATS this year.

In games they have played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, the Owls are 1-1 against the spread.

Out of the Owls' nine games with a set total, four have hit the over (44.4%).

The average over/under for Florida Atlantic games this season is 7.1 more points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Green Wave are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Tulane is winless against the spread when it has played as 9.5-point or greater favorites (0-5).

Two Green Wave games (out of nine) have hit the over this year.

The average total for Tulane games this season has been 54.6, 8.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Owls vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 28.2 19.6 31.2 22.3 23.8 15.5 Florida Atlantic 25.6 25.8 17.8 22.4 33.4 29.2

