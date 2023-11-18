AAC opponents square off when the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at FAU Stadium. Tulane is favored by 9.5 points. The point total is set at 46.5 for the contest.

Tulane is averaging 397.2 yards per game offensively this year (56th in the FBS), and is giving up 332.9 yards per game (33rd) on the other side of the ball. Florida Atlantic is compiling 345.6 total yards per game on offense this season (95th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 396.7 total yards per contest (92nd-ranked).

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Venue: FAU Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -9.5 -110 -110 46.5 -115 -105 -350 +280

Florida Atlantic Recent Performance

Offensively, the Owls are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 335 yards per game (-78-worst in college football). On defense, they are giving up 391.3 (84th-ranked).

The Owls are 101st in college football in points scored for the past three games (29 per game) and -8-worst in points allowed (27.7).

Florida Atlantic is accumulating 220.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (14th-worst in the country), and giving up 273 per game (-87-worst).

The Owls are -64-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (114.3), and 68th in rushing yards conceded (118.3).

The Owls have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, in their past three contests.

Florida Atlantic has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Florida Atlantic has compiled a 3-5-1 record against the spread.

The Owls have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

The teams have hit the over in four of Florida Atlantic's nine games with a set total.

This season, Florida Atlantic has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

This season, Florida Atlantic has been at least a +280 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson leads Florida Atlantic with 1,706 yards on 176-of-278 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has rushed 136 times for 643 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 201 yards.

Kobe Lewis has racked up 310 yards on 69 carries with two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester paces his squad with 1,042 receiving yards on 93 catches with eight touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has 30 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 301 yards (30.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Je'Quan Burton's 23 receptions (on 45 targets) have netted him 269 yards (26.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Decarius Hawthorne has racked up 3.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording five TFL and nine tackles.

Florida Atlantic's top-tackler, Desmond Tisdol, has 43 tackles, five TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Jarron Morris has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 37 tackles, four TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

