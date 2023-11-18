According to our computer projections, the Arkansas Razorbacks will defeat the Florida International Panthers when the two teams play at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Florida International vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida International (+29.5) Over (49.5) Arkansas 35, Florida International 16

Week 12 CUSA Predictions

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 5.3% chance to win.

The Panthers have gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Panthers games have hit the over in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The average point total for Florida International this year is 0.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Razorbacks' implied win probability is 99.0%.

The Razorbacks have four wins in nine games against the spread this season.

Arkansas is winless against the spread when it has played as 29.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Razorbacks have played nine games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 2.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Arkansas contests.

Panthers vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas 26.1 26.7 25.6 22.4 27.8 30.3 Florida International 19.3 29.7 19.2 31.4 19.4 28.0

