Saturday's contest between the Florida International Panthers (2-1) and the Coppin State Eagles (1-3) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-54 and heavily favors Florida International to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

Their last time out, the Panthers lost 81-48 to FGCU on Tuesday.

Florida International vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Florida International vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 72, Coppin State 54

Florida International Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers' -89 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.7 points per game) was a result of putting up 68.8 points per game (105th in college basketball) while allowing 71.5 per contest (326th in college basketball).

Offensively, Florida International scored 62.4 points per game last season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (68.8 points per game) was 6.4 PPG higher.

The Panthers averaged 71.6 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 65.7 points per contest.

In home games, Florida International ceded 5.1 fewer points per game (69.4) than in away games (74.5).

