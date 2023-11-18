The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7) are a massive 29.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 against the Florida International Panthers (4-6). The total is 49.5 points for this game.

Arkansas is totaling 26.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 73rd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 71st, giving up 26.7 points per contest. Florida International ranks 14th-worst in points per game (19.3), but it has been better defensively, ranking 102nd in the FBS with 29.7 points allowed per contest.

Florida International vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Arkansas vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arkansas -29.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -10000 +1800

Florida International Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Panthers are gaining 285.7 yards per game (-99-worst in college football) and allowing 402.3 (91st), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Panthers are scoring 18.3 points per game (-69-worst in college football), and allowing 36 per game (-93-worst).

Florida International is third-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (212.7), and -38-worst in passing yards allowed (233).

In their past three games, the Panthers have run for 73 yards per game (-111-worst in college football), and given up 169.3 on the ground (-35-worst).

The Panthers have not covered the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three games.

In its past three games, Florida International has hit the over once.

Week 12 CUSA Betting Trends

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

Florida International has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Florida International has hit the over in three of their nine games with a set total (33.3%).

Florida International has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won twice.

Florida International has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1800.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has thrown for 1,908 yards on 59.1% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Shomari Lawrence is his team's leading rusher with 112 carries for 522 yards, or 52.2 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Kejon Owens has run for 381 yards across 70 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has hauled in 845 receiving yards on 50 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Dean Patterson has caught 23 passes and compiled 366 receiving yards (36.6 per game).

Eric Rivers has racked up 314 reciving yards (31.4 ypg) this season.

Alex Nobles has collected 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording five TFL and 30 tackles.

Donovan Manuel is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 81 tackles, eight TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

CJ Christian leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 33 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

