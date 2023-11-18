The Missouri Tigers are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Florida Gators at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Florida vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (-11.5) Toss Up (57.5) Missouri 38, Florida 19

Week 12 SEC Predictions

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Gators based on the moneyline is 22.7%.

The Gators have gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Florida is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season.

The Gators have gone over in six of their nine games with a set total (66.7%).

The average over/under for Florida games this season is 6.3 fewer points than the point total of 57.5 for this outing.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 81.8%.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 7-2-0.

Missouri has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

There have been five Tigers games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 57.5 points, 3.2 higher than the average total in Missouri games this season.

Gators vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 32.8 22.3 32.8 20.7 32.3 24.0 Florida 29.5 27.4 34.8 16.6 25.3 37.0

