MWC foes will clash when the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-2) face the New Mexico Lobos (3-7). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Fresno State vs. New Mexico?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Fresno State 42, New Mexico 17

Fresno State 42, New Mexico 17 Fresno State has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (6-1).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

New Mexico has been an underdog in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.

The Lobos have been at least a +1100 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Bulldogs have a 96.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Fresno State (-23.5)



Fresno State (-23.5) In nine Fresno State games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 23.5 points or more (in two chances).

New Mexico owns a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Five of Fresno State's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points.

In the New Mexico's 10 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 59.5.

Fresno State averages 32.4 points per game against New Mexico's 26.1, amounting to one point under the matchup's total of 59.5.

Splits Tables

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 52.3 49.5 Implied Total AVG 30.4 34.8 27 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

New Mexico

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 56.3 49.5 Implied Total AVG 32.7 31.5 33.6 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-2 1-3

