The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-2) host an MWC clash against the New Mexico Lobos (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field.

Fresno State ranks 37th in scoring offense (32.4 points per game) and 51st in scoring defense (23.7 points allowed per game) this year. New Mexico's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 36 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 72nd with 26.1 points per contest.

Find out how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1 in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

Fresno State New Mexico 397 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386 (70th) 367.8 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.1 (105th) 107.6 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.9 (62nd) 289.4 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.1 (70th) 10 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 20 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (132nd)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has thrown for 2,338 yards (233.8 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Malik Sherrod has 688 rushing yards on 124 carries with six touchdowns.

Elijah Gilliam has racked up 354 yards on 90 carries, scoring five times.

Erik Brooks has hauled in 44 receptions for 624 yards (62.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Jalen Moss has caught 48 passes for 560 yards (56 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Mac Dalena has hauled in 38 receptions for 440 yards, an average of 44 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has 1,836 passing yards, or 183.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 10.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Jacory Merritt is his team's leading rusher with 136 carries for 737 yards, or 73.7 per game. He's found the end zone 14 times on the ground, as well.

Devon Dampier has rushed for 252 yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns.

Caleb Medford has totaled 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 404 (40.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 48 times and has one touchdown.

Jeremiah Hixon has recorded 385 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 33 receptions.

D.J. Washington's 49 targets have resulted in 27 grabs for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fresno State or New Mexico gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.