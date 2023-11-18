The Miami Heat (8-4) will look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (4-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at United Center as only 2.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Bulls 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Heat (- 2.5)

Heat (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-2.6)

Heat (-2.6) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



Over (214.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.8

The Heat's .417 ATS win percentage (5-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bulls' .308 mark (4-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Chicago covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (20%).

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the point total 46.2% of the time this season (six out of 13). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (five out of 12).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 1-3, while the Heat are 7-1 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Performance Insights

With 110.7 points per game on offense, the Heat are 21st in the NBA. At the other end, they surrender 110.3 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

Miami is grabbing only 41.7 boards per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 44.8 boards per contest (19th-ranked).

This year, the Heat rank 14th in the league in assists, putting up 25.6 per game.

Miami is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16.4 turnovers per game (third-best).

The Heat are making 12.1 treys per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 37% three-point percentage (10th-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.