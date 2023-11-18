The Miami Heat (8-4) are dealing with two players on the injury report, including Tyler Herro, as they prepare for their Saturday, November 18 game against the Chicago Bulls (4-9) at United Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Heat enter this matchup following a 122-115 victory against the Nets on Thursday. Jimmy Butler scored a team-leading 36 points for the Heat in the victory.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0 0 0 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22 4.3 4.3

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Dalen Terry: Out (Patella), Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

