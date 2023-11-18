How to Watch the Heat vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls (4-9) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (8-4) on November 18, 2023 at United Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Heat vs Bulls Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- This season, the Heat have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
- Miami has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.
- The Heat put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Bulls allow (111.5).
- When Miami scores more than 111.5 points, it is 4-1.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Heat have performed better at home this year, posting 111.8 points per game, compared to 109.9 per game away from home.
- Miami cedes 109.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 110.9 away from home.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Heat have played better at home this season, draining 12.2 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 12 threes per game and a 36.1% three-point percentage away from home.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|R.J. Hampton
|Out
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Ankle
