The Chicago Bulls (4-9) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (8-4) on November 18, 2023 at United Center.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.

Miami has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

The Heat put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Bulls allow (111.5).

When Miami scores more than 111.5 points, it is 4-1.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have performed better at home this year, posting 111.8 points per game, compared to 109.9 per game away from home.

Miami cedes 109.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 110.9 away from home.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Heat have played better at home this season, draining 12.2 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 12 threes per game and a 36.1% three-point percentage away from home.

Heat Injuries