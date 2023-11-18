Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Bulls on November 18, 2023
The Miami Heat visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Saturday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for DeMar DeRozan and others in this contest.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Heat vs Bulls Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: -130)
|4.5 (Over: -156)
|1.5 (Over: +180)
- The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 8.0 less than his prop total on Saturday (24.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of 9.0 is 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).
- Butler has picked up 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).
- He makes 0.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|0.5 (Over: -159)
- The 20.5-point over/under set for DeRozan on Saturday is 2.8 lower than his scoring average of 23.3.
- He has collected 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).
- DeRozan averages 3.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.
- DeRozan's 0.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Saturday over/under.
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -118)
|10.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: +140)
- The 16.5 points prop bet over/under set for Nikola Vucevic on Saturday is 2.0 more than his season scoring average (14.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 10.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game.
- Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).
- Vucevic has connected on 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
