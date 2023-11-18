The Miami Heat visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Saturday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for DeMar DeRozan and others in this contest.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: +180)

The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 8.0 less than his prop total on Saturday (24.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 9.0 is 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Butler has picked up 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

He makes 0.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147) 0.5 (Over: -159)

The 20.5-point over/under set for DeRozan on Saturday is 2.8 lower than his scoring average of 23.3.

He has collected 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

DeRozan averages 3.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

DeRozan's 0.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Saturday over/under.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 16.5 points prop bet over/under set for Nikola Vucevic on Saturday is 2.0 more than his season scoring average (14.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game.

Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).

Vucevic has connected on 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

